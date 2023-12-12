ImprovBoston comedy theater to close after more than 40 years

CAMBRIDGE - After four decades of laughs and thousands of comedy shows, ImprovBoston is closing down.

The comedy theater in Cambridge says "it can no longer operationally sustain going forward," and will end regular programming by Dec. 31. The organization cited lingering effects from the pandemic, including shrinking audiences and lack of adequate funding, as factors in the decision.

Besides comedy shows, the theater offered improv, stand-up and sketch comedy classes. ImprovBoston says it has trained tens of thousands of students who have gone on to work for programs like "The Late Late Show," "The Daily Show," "Chelsea Lately" and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

"While trying to maintain operations over the last three years has been incredibly challenging, ImprovBoston is proud to have taught many students the art of Improv," Board of Directors chair Tammi Pirri Day said in a statement. "While we wish the outcome was different, we are honored to have served this great community for so long."

Timothy Hoover playing the part of 'T-Cop Nielsen' performs a song with the ensemble during ImprovBoston's 'T: An MBTA Musical' on Saturday July 2,2011. Matthew Healey/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

ImprovBoston got its start in the 1980s with performances at bars and restaurants around Boston and Somerville bars before eventually moving to a 140-seat theater in Central Square. But COVID forced them to leave the theater space, and pandemic relief funds could only sustain the organization for so long.

"Without a full theater to call 'our own' our chances for surviving long-term are very low," managing director Matt Laidlaw said. "The best decision for the business is to wind down, and wrap up operations."