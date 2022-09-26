Cedric Maxwell says it will be "really tough" for Ime Udoka to return to Celtics

BOSTON -- The Celtics are heading into the new season with a new head coach, after the team suspended Ime Udoka for the year for multiple violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that Udoka will ever be back on the Boston bench, either.

The details of Udoka's transgressions are still unknown, but it has been widely reported that he was engaging in an affair with a Celtics staffer. The Celtics hired an outside firm to look into the matter, and after a two-month investigation, the franchise handed down the harsh and unprecedented punishment to Udoka -- which the coach has accepted and will not be fighting.

Two-time NBA champ and current Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell joined Steve Burton on Sunday night's Sports Final on WBZ-TV to discuss Udoka's suspension and what's next for the Boston Celtics. While the story caused a giant mess when it first broke Wednesday night, leading to wild internet speculation for the next 24 hours until the Celtics finally released a statement on the matter, Max said that the team handled it as best they could.

"I think the Celtics had to make a decision on what they were going to do, and they were immediate. We know the circumstances around the 'Me Too' movement have changed. If you're around that kind of situation with a subordinate, having an extramarital affair with her, there are going to be some consequences," said Maxwell.

Max has a tough time seeing Udoka ever returning to the Boston bench.

"It might be one of these things where they buy Ime out and continue on with another coach," he said. "It's going to be really tough [for him to come back]. I was excited about having him as coach and what he did with these players; I loved it.

"But it's a different day and time. What I see happening in the world right now is completely different," added Max. "There is mistrust in the organization -- can he gain that back? That is going to be a very tough road."

The Celtics did talk with every player individually before the news broke, making sure that no one would be blindsided by the suspension. Boston is now turning to 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla, who has no head-coaching experience in the NBA.

"He's a tough-minded kid," Maxwell said of Mazzulla. "He was involved with Brad. He doesn't have the experience, but if you look at guys like Damon Stoudamire behind him, I think it's going to be more of a transition. They aren't going to change much; they have outstanding players and they're young players. In the system, not much is going to change so [Mazzula] doesn't have to change many things."

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still the pillars of the team, and leaders like Al Horford and Marcus Smart, Maxwell still likes Boston's chances to compete for a title this season.

"I think this is a very good team and they're championship-driven," added Max. "The East got stronger, but they have Tatum and Brown that they can depend on."