Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible 'significant' suspension, according to report

Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible 'significant' suspension, according to report

Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible 'significant' suspension, according to report

BOSTON - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a possible "significant" suspension, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski said Udoka will be disciplined "for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines."

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported from sources that Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff."

Udoka is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, actress Nia Long.

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Wojnarowski made clear on ESPN's "SportsCenter" that the discipline is coming from the Celtics, not the NBA.

"This is a Celtics matter, I'm told. This is not a league issue," Wojnarowski said. "This is an internal Boston look at Udoka and his violation of team guidelines."

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmeslbach added that the looming suspension is based on "a violation of team rules" and that "the discipline likely will be decided shortly."

The 45-year-old Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as a head coach last year, losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors. A former assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets, Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 regular-season record.

Wojnarowski later added that Udoka's job "isn't believed to be in jeopardy" over the matter.