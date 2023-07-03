Illegal fireworks start porch fire in Chelsea

CHELSEA — Illegal fireworks set a porch on fire at a multi-family home in Chelsea on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 19 Garfield Street at around 1:15 p.m. and quickly stopped the blaze from spreading to the inside of the home.

The fire was caught on camera by Paul Koolloian, fire alarm supervisor for the City of Chelsea, who posted footage of the blaze to Twitter.

Here is why fireworks are illegal. Now two families are displaced after this fire at 17-19 Garfield Ave in Chelsea today. Credit to Paul Koolloian if used. OK for media use. @ChelseaScanner , @FDChelseaMA pic.twitter.com/LQ9mDSCmI6 — @paulkoolloian (@paulkoolloian1) July 3, 2023

The fire is believed to have been started by a neighboring property, but investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause.

Investigators are also seeking additional camera footage at this time.

Charges will be determined at a later date.