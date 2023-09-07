Certain over-the-counter painkillers could increase risk of blood clots for women on birth control, study says

Some painkillers could increase blood clot risk for women on birth control, study says

BOSTON - A new study finds using certain over-the-counter painkillers could increase the risk of blood clots in women using birth control pills.

The increased risk is very small but it's something people should keep in mind. We're talking about using hormonal contraceptives along with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen and naproxen.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark studied data on 2 million women ages 15 to 49 and found that women using hormonal birth control methods were at a slightly higher risk of developing blood clots, which are potentially deadly. The risk was greater in those using higher-dose pills and patches but smaller in those using lower-dose pills, implants, injections, and IUDs.

Again, the bump in risk is small, in general, but a lot of people use hormonal birth control and a lot of people take NSAIDs, so being aware of the potential drug interaction is important.