Watch CBS News
Health

Certain over-the-counter painkillers could increase risk of blood clots for women on birth control, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Some painkillers could increase blood clot risk for women on birth control, study says
Some painkillers could increase blood clot risk for women on birth control, study says 01:02

BOSTON - A new study finds using certain over-the-counter painkillers could increase the risk of blood clots in women using birth control pills.

The increased risk is very small but it's something people should keep in mind. We're talking about using hormonal contraceptives along with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen and naproxen.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark studied data on 2 million women ages 15 to 49 and found that women using hormonal birth control methods were at a slightly higher risk of developing blood clots, which are potentially deadly. The risk was greater in those using higher-dose pills and patches but smaller in those using lower-dose pills, implants, injections, and IUDs.

Again, the bump in risk is small, in general, but a lot of people use hormonal birth control and a lot of people take NSAIDs, so being aware of the potential drug interaction is important.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 5:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.