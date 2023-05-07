'I was scared and my sister was also scared,' Police investigate armed robbery of Charlestown convenience store

CHARLESTOWN — Police are investigating an armed robbery at Newtown Foodmart in Charlestown on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured at least one suspect in a ski mask, who the store manager says stole food and pulled a gun on the store employees.

This isn't the first time Foodmart employees in Charlestown say the store has been robbed by these suspects, but it is the first time they used a gun to do it.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspects involved in an armed robbery of the Newtown Foodmart in Charlestown on Saturday afternoon. Newtown Foodmart

"I was scared and my sister was also scared," said store manager, Himanshu Patel.

The robbery occurred on Saturday afternoon when a group of people, who Patel believes are teenagers, wearing ski masks ransacked the market – for the second time in two days.

"A bunch of kids come inside the store and start grabbing the stuff and I tried to stop them," he said.

The terrifying moments happened in broad daylight, while customers were shopping.

According to Patel, the suspects caught on surveillance cameras were armed.

"That guy starts opening the backpack and shows the gun to my sister," he said. "I don't know what size was the gun, but they had a gun."

Community members are angry that their neighborhood store and its long-time employees were targeted.

"Most of us have been here our entire life," said one Charlestown neighbor. "You don't have to go into any store and rob it."

Patel did ask the police to patrol the area and may close his doors early if the robberies continue.