I-Team Sources: Teen shot himself during chase with Boston Police

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON – A teenager accidentally shot himself in the head after getting into a chase with Boston Police, I-Team sources say.

Officers were attempting to pull over a group of teens who were riding scooters on the street and taking shots at a second group of teens, sources say.

That led to a chase and a crash. During the chase, the suspect had a gun in his hands and it accidentally went off.

The person who was shot is in critical condition. 

First published on June 15, 2022 / 8:05 PM

