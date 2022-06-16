I-Team Sources: Teen shot himself during chase with Boston Police
BOSTON – A teenager accidentally shot himself in the head after getting into a chase with Boston Police, I-Team sources say.
Officers were attempting to pull over a group of teens who were riding scooters on the street and taking shots at a second group of teens, sources say.
That led to a chase and a crash. During the chase, the suspect had a gun in his hands and it accidentally went off.
The person who was shot is in critical condition.
