I-Team sources: Masked Protestors outside Gov. Maura Healey's house
ARLINGTON - WBZ-TV's I-Team sources say that people in masks were protesting outside of Governor Maura Healey's house.
It is unclear what they were protesting, but the group was chanting, and holding a sign that read "New England is ours, the rest must go."
I-Team sources say that the protest consisted of 15 to 20 people, and that there was a large Mass State Police presence on the scene.
Arlington police say that no arrests were made.
