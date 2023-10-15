I-Team sources: Masked Protestors outside Gov. Maura Healey's house

ARLINGTON - WBZ-TV's I-Team sources say that people in masks were protesting outside of Governor Maura Healey's house.

Masked protestors outside of Governor Healey's home. CBS Boston

It is unclear what they were protesting, but the group was chanting, and holding a sign that read "New England is ours, the rest must go."

I-Team sources say that the protest consisted of 15 to 20 people, and that there was a large Mass State Police presence on the scene.

Arlington police say that no arrests were made.