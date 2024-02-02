I-Team: Police serving warrant at Leominster massage parlor find seriously injured woman

LEOMINSTER - Police serving a search warrant at a Leominster massage parlor found a seriously injured woman inside, sources tell the WBZ I-Team.

I-Team sources say a Leominster police detective went to the massage parlor at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to serve a warrant. Inside the business, the detective found a seriously injured woman believed to be a human trafficking victim.

She appeared to be suffering from life threatening injuries and was taken to a Leominster hospital. Massachusetts State Police are now investigating.

WBZ reached out to the Worcester County District Attorney's office. A spokesperson said they are aware of the search warrant, and it involves an active investigation.

There is no word on the condition of the woman.

WBZ also contacted Leominster and state police but did not hear back.