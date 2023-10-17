I-Team: Car thefts on the rise in Massachusetts, but cases are rarely solved

BOSTON - Massachusetts, once dubbed the "Car Theft Capital of the Country" in the 1980s, is grappling with a resurgence in car thefts, raising concerns among law enforcement agencies. FBI statistics reveal an upward trend, with over 17,000 cars stolen annually since 2019, although most stolen vehicles are eventually recovered, and the culprits frequently evade capture.

During the 1980s, the state witnessed an alarming rate of more than 50,000 car thefts each year, with Boston at its epicenter. The situation prompted the formation of a dedicated task force by the Boston Police to combat the issue.

Simultaneously, state authorities established a regional strike force, implemented stricter laws to increase jail time for repeat offenders, and launched a public awareness campaign encouraging car owners to lock their vehicles and safeguard their keys.

These combined efforts led to a significant reduction in car thefts, ultimately resulting in the disbandment of the state's car theft unit by the early 2000s.

However, decades later, there are growing concerns that the past may be revisiting Massachusetts. Recent FBI data has indicated a rise in stolen cars, particularly in Boston, where law enforcement has been struggling to apprehend the culprits. Over the last three years, more than 1,000 cars, on average, were reported stolen in Boston, but less than 2% of these cases were resolved.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) refused an on-camera interview, citing their high recovery rate, but couldn't confirm the FBI's low arrest statistics. According to Ed Davis, former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ analyst, it is crucial to understand why car thefts are on the rise, as some criminals might employ stolen vehicles for more serious offenses like armed robbery, bank heists, or even homicides.

The BPD currently maintains a small auto theft unit, primarily focusing on groups terrorizing neighborhoods with stolen ATVs and dirt bikes. In other parts of the state, police are contending with organized car thieves, who have become increasingly audacious.

A recent incident in Maynard showcased a brazen thief speeding through side streets, crashing into parked cars, and evading capture. Michael Noble, the Maynard Police Chief expressed his concern, revealing that such thefts are challenging to investigate, as organized thieves use stolen cars, making it difficult to trace them back to the criminals.

Security camera video showed a stolen car crash on Main Street and the driver flee from police. CBS Boston

Notably, a ring of car thieves targeted numerous dealerships in at least four states, making off with high-end vehicles. Elias Dellaleh, the co-owner of Canton Auto Service and Autobody described the audacity of the thieves, who expertly broke into his establishment, making off with vehicles, keys, and even a 700-pound safe. Although some stolen cars were recovered, others remain missing, and no arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

Despite the challenges, law enforcement agencies are actively working to apprehend the culprits. In a recent incident in Hampstead, New Hampshire, detectives managed to track down dealership thieves with the help of witnesses and coordination across multiple states.

Hampstead Detective Scott Randell explained how various clues, including gas station footage and phone records, were crucial in identifying suspects and their locations. As investigations continue, authorities are considering the possibility that the same individuals may be involved in multiple burglaries and thefts.

Business owners, victims of these thefts, are growing frustrated and are looking for a more robust response from law enforcement. Many hope to hold the perpetrators accountable, as going through insurance companies alone no longer suffices.

As Massachusetts grapples with this resurgence in car thefts, law enforcement agencies and communities alike are striving to regain control and bring the culprits to justice.

The dealership owners tell us they have yet to be compensated by insurance for their loss. As for individual car owners, car theft is optional and not everyone buys it.