I-Team Sources: Body found in water on Saugus/Lynnfield line

By Mike Sullivan

Body found near Saugus/Lynnfield line during police search for missing Lynn teen
SAUGUS - I-Team sources say a body has been found in the reservoir on the Saugus-Lynnfield line Tuesday afternoon. Police have been searching the area for a missing teen from Lynn.

Brian Lopez, 17, hadn't been seen since Friday. He was last seen on surveillance video leaving his home and walking toward the Lynn woods. A witness who recognized Lopez from the footage said she saw him in the woods. 

Brian Lopez, of Lynn. Lynn Police Department

Lopez's phone was found a 1½ miles from where police created a command center. Lopez's family said it's odd that he would be without his phone.

Early on Tuesday, Lopez's brother said they were hoping he would be found safe. Lopez's family set up search parties throughout the weekend. However, Tuesday afternoon, police found a body in the water behind the Army-Navy store on Route 1.

