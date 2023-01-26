Rollover on I-93 damages fence, shuts down part of Red Line

Rollover crash on I-93 damages fence, shuts down part of Red Line

DORCHESTER - A truck rollover on I-93 South forced train service to shut down on part of the Red Line Thursday afternoon.

The truck damaged part of the fence on the highway, which Transit Police say "caused interference" for Red Line trains.

The damaged truck next to the fence separating the Red Line and I-93 south in Dorchester Thursday afternoon. CBS Boston

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between JFK/UMass and North Quincy stations. Riders are told to expect delays.

Commuter Rail will also accommodate customers between Braintree and South Station in both directions. Middleborough and Kingston trains will stop at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK. Greenbush trains will stop at Quincy Center and JFK. https://t.co/5UXfOybgwL — MBTA (@MBTA) January 26, 2023

The crash also backed up traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries from the crash.