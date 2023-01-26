Rollover on I-93 damages fence, shuts down part of Red Line
DORCHESTER - A truck rollover on I-93 South forced train service to shut down on part of the Red Line Thursday afternoon.
The truck damaged part of the fence on the highway, which Transit Police say "caused interference" for Red Line trains.
Shuttle buses are replacing trains between JFK/UMass and North Quincy stations. Riders are told to expect delays.
The crash also backed up traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.
There was no immediate word on injuries from the crash.
