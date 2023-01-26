Watch CBS News
Rollover on I-93 damages fence, shuts down part of Red Line

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

DORCHESTER - A truck rollover on I-93 South forced train service to shut down on part of the Red Line Thursday afternoon.

The truck damaged part of the fence on the highway, which Transit Police say "caused interference" for Red Line trains. 

The damaged truck next to the fence separating the Red Line and I-93 south in Dorchester Thursday afternoon. CBS Boston

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between JFK/UMass and North Quincy stations. Riders are told to expect delays.

The crash also backed up traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries from the crash. 

January 26, 2023

