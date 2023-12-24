Watch CBS News
NH cruiser hit by Mass. driver on side of icy highway

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

CANTERBURY, N.H. - A Massachusetts driver hit a New Hampshire State Police trooper's cruiser on the side of I-93 North in Canterbury Saturday night, authorities said.  

The trooper was not hurt because he was outside of the cruiser and helping another driver who crashed on the icy road just after 11 p.m.

Police ended up shutting down part of I-93 North for about 90 minutes due to the crash and "impassable road conditions" that caused more accidents. 

Police said the driver who hit the cruiser was 38-year-old Melvin Ruiz Chaperon, of Chelsea. He suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. He'll be summonsed to Concord District Court on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license, police said. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 2:52 PM EST

