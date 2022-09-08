School buses collide at Hyde Park bus yard before first day of school

HYDE PARK – There was a bit of a rocky start to the first day of school as two buses collided before starting their routes.

It happened at the bus yard in Hyde Park.

One of the buses was left with significant front end damage.

One person may have been hurt, prompting an EMS response.

Boston Police responded to the scene and are investigating.