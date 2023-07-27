It Happens Here: Funbox in Hyannis a massive bounce park for all ages on the Cape

HYANNIS - They call it the world's largest bounce park and it's up and running in Hyannis. Funbox can be found in the parking lot of the Cape Cod Mall.

It's like they say, you have to see it to believe it.

"The whole thing is 35,000 square feet, it's huge. We've got 60 blowers blowing this thing up. A massive generator in the back. It's a big operation," owner Michael Bolbach told WBZ-TV.

"Cape Cod, Hyannis is a family friendly zone. People come here to go to the beach, have fun, and go on vacation. They are looking to do all these fun family activities. This is the ideal activity to do."

This bounce park has something for young and old. For the kids, there are endless spots to jump up around.

"We've got a giant 25-foot slide, we've got a ninja wall, we've got a jumping pit, we've got this huge pyramid that you can climb up and slide down," Bolbach said.

For the young at heart, reliving your youth will have you laughing uncontrollably.

"I have a lot of parents coming up to me and saying, 'I feel like a kid again' and I feel the same way when I go in there too, and that's what it's all about. Let's drop everything and be silly," Bolbach said.

If there's one piece of advice they try to preach here, it's simple - unplug.

"When you come here, there's no cell phones. I mean, bring your cell phone, but you're not on your cell phone. You are really interacting and playing with your kids and as an owner of Funbox, that brings me so much joy and gratitude that we can bring that to the Cape. It's just a cool thing to have."

Funbox will be in Hyannis through Labor Day weekend. For more information, click here.