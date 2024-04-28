4 seriously hurt when boat capsizes off Cape Cod

HYANNIS – A boat capsized off of Cape Cod late Saturday night, leaving one person in critical condition at a Massachusetts hospital.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Point Gammon off the Hyannis coast.

According to the Hyannis Fire Department, the crew called to report the vessel was taking on water.

Sea Tow made it to the boat, but while preparing to bring the vessel back to shore, it capsized.

All four people who were on the boat plunged into the water.

The operator of Sea Tow pulled all four boaters from the water, and began to tow the vessel while the U.S. Coast Guard was notified.

Once back to land, the four people from the boat were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.

According to the Hyannis Fire Department, one person was in critical condition and the three others were in serious condition.