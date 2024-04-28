Watch CBS News
Local News

4 seriously hurt when boat capsizes off Cape Cod

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

HYANNIS – A boat capsized off of Cape Cod late Saturday night, leaving one person in critical condition at a Massachusetts hospital.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Point Gammon off the Hyannis coast.

According to the Hyannis Fire Department, the crew called to report the vessel was taking on water.

Sea Tow made it to the boat, but while preparing to bring the vessel back to shore, it capsized.

All four people who were on the boat plunged into the water.

The operator of Sea Tow pulled all four boaters from the water, and began to tow the vessel while the U.S. Coast Guard was notified.

Once back to land, the four people from the boat were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.

According to the Hyannis Fire Department, one person was in critical condition and the three others were in serious condition.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 3:37 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.