Air conditioning companies 'absolutely inundated' with service calls amid supply chain issues

HUDSON - With another heat wave coming this week, air conditioning companies are being overwhelmed with service calls.

Devin McGrath runs Atlantic Refrigeration in Hudson.

"We have been absolutely inundated," McGrath told WBZ-TV. "We are doing the best we can to get to our clients both on the commercial side and the residential side but we got too many calls to handle at the moment."

All of his technicians are busy out in the field and he says supply chain issues are still rampant.

"Whether it's parts, whether it's units, it could be days, weeks, months," he said. "We had one commercial client that's six months out for a brand new unit."

These delays are making it tough to keep up with the high demand for new air conditioning units as well as repairs. Steven Lee says he averages about three to four house calls a day.

"It's very much so hectic this time of year," Lee said. "It's kind of how it feels right now, we're just putting out fires, get back to it when we can, try to help as many people as possible."

McGrath says homeowners need to be proactive especially during times of excessive heat.

"Companies all across the state, all across the country right now are slammed just like us. In spring and the fall if you could get on a preventive maintenance contract I'd say that is your best bet," he said.