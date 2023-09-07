Hurricane Lee's projected path: Could it reach New England?

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Lee to a category 2 storm Thursday. Lee has undergone "rapid intensification" in the last 24 hours, gaining 35 miles per hour in maximum wind speed.

The latest official forecast track continues that rapid strengthening over the next 24-to-48 hours. Lee is forecast to be a category 4 storm by Friday morning and a MAX category 5 storm by Saturday morning!

Thankfully, Lee is no threat to any land the next several days. The model consensus brings the center of Lee well to the north of the Caribbean Islands through the weekend.

Early next week, it is forecast to take a sharp right before reaching the Bahamas. It should then pass to the west of Bermuda late next week.

Obviously, the big question is, where does it go from there? Given that we are talking about a period of time between 7-to-10 days from now, the spread of possible tracks and solutions are fairly wide.

You can see by this map that given Lee's current location, on average, it would take about a week to 10 days for landfall anywhere in the northeastern United States, sometime around next weekend.

At this time, most longer range models do NOT have Lee making landfall anywhere on the East Coast, including New England.

Take this spaghetti chart from one of our more reliable models - you can see most of the forecast tracks are well offshore with a potential landfall up in Nova Scotia or even a track east of there.

This is a very long-range forecast and LOTS can and will change in the coming days. So, by no means should anyone on the East Coast (or in New England) write this storm off and put your guard down.

Lee is expected to remain a strong, major hurricane (Cat 3 or higher) right through early next week.

You can see that by later in the week, model intensity forecasts start to come down, likely due to an interaction with cooler water in the northern Atlantic.

So, for now, we are in a wait and see mode. We will watch the model trends and keep you informed of any changes over the next several days. The good news is that there is plenty of time to prepare for whatever Lee may bring. Technology is such that we will have numerous days of advance warning.

