AAA warns of flood-damaged cars from Hurricane Ian reaching New England

BOSTON - In the market for a used car? AAA is warning shoppers to "be wary" about vehicles damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian ended up in New England.

According to CarFax vehicle history reports, almost half of all flood-damaged vehicles come back as used cars.

"Insurance companies often declare flood-damaged vehicles as total losses, and those cars are then sold to salvage companies," AAA Northeast said. "However, rather than being dismantled for parts, some of these vehicles are purchased by individuals who restore them to some degree of working order."

Similar warnings were issued last year after major floods.

How can you tell if a car has been in a flood? AAA says to get a vehicle history report, then look for signs like:

Damp or musty odors

Mud, dirt, rust or water stains under the carpet

Mud and dirt under the dashboard

Rust on the underside of the car

Electrical components and warning lights that aren't working properly

AAA also warns that "if the price looks too good to be true, it probably is." Used cars are becoming unaffordable for many, with prices up nearly 50% compared to August 2019.