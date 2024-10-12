Animals impacted by Hurricane Helene will get help from MSPCA veterinarians

BOSTON - The MSPCA will send veterinarians to North Carolina to help animals impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The animal rescue will send two veterinarians, two veterinary technicians, and three community outreach members to the state.

"There are many needs in North Carolina right now, from getting animals veterinary care to bringing some out-of-state to find new homes to getting supplies to those stuck in their homes," said the vice president of the MSPCA-Angell's Animal Protection Division Mike Keiley in a statement.

The animal rescue will be collaborating with four other shelters to help Yancey County, N.C. which has no operating veterinary hospitals due to Hurricane Helene.

While there they will also introduce a mobile clinic that will continue to care for animals after the staff return home.

Two members of the team will drive the mobile clinic from Pennsylvania. MSPCA-Angell

"Our team's goal is to get the mobile clinic up and running, and then set up some procedures and processes that will allow for other veterinary staff to volunteer from anywhere in the country and seamlessly jump in to help," Keiley explained in a statement.

Keiley also said they will be donating supplies to people in the area while there.

The staff members are expected to return to Massachusetts on October 18, but may continue to travel if other areas need support in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

"Right now, we're in touch with our partners in Florida and standing by, ready to help however we can as they make recovery plans," Keiley said.

Waving adoption fees

The MSPCA has taken in over 80 animals from states impacted by this year's hurricane season. They are hoping to find homes for their current animals and use that space to bring in more animals impacted by Helene and Milton.

The rescue will host a Halloween adoption event and wave adoption fees for dogs that are over one year old from October 14 through 20 at their locations in Boston, Salem, Methuen, and Centerville in Cape Cod.

"Our next adoption event really couldn't be coming at a better time," Keiley said.

Bella and Bravo will be available in Boston during the adoption event. MSPCA-Angell

For more information about adopting a dog through the event click here.