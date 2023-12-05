Hunter Henry, Trent Brown host holiday parties at Gillette Stadium for foster children

FOXBORO -- The Patriots may not be giving fans a lot to cheer about on the field, but they remain champions in the community. Both Hunter Henry and Trent Brown took over Gillette Stadium on Monday to host holiday parties for foster children and their families.

Henry teamed up with United Healthcare to make sure the children of Communities For People's foster care program have a happy holiday season. The New England tight end hosted around 75 children and their foster families for a night of games and arts and crafts. There was pizza and cake as well, and every child received a wrapped gift from their wish list.

"These kids bring a lot of joy to my heart, and hopefully I can bring some joy to them too," Henry told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton.

"I've been searching for something to touch somebody's life and be impactful. I didn't know what that was, but when I had my son, that opened my eyes to the foster care system," said Henry, who is an ambassador for Communities for People. "Just bring a smile to their face. This time of the year can be tough not having family around, so it's always great to have a party like this."

Brown hosted 50 children in foster care and their families in coordination with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. They were also treated to a night of fun, which included plenty of food and arts and crafts.

Brown gave each child a homemade blanket, an autographed football, and an individual holiday gift.