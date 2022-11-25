Controversial review takes Hunter Henry touchdown off the board for Patriots

BOSTON -- It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a little bit of controversy. And we got a fresh serving of it in the third quarter of the Patriots-Vikings game.

The Patriots appeared to take a 29-23 lead over the Vikings when Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry for a 6-yard touchdown. Henry had to turn his body to make the catch, but was able to get the ball across the plain before he hit the ground.

But it was what happened when Henry hit the turf that led to the controversy. Initially ruled a touchdown, the play was overturned after a lengthy review when officials deemed that Henry didn't control the ball as he hit the ground.

The ball did move when Henry hit the ground, but it never left his hand or hit the turf. It was Henry's hand that hit the ground.

The ball never touched the ground pic.twitter.com/CKcnfHJtXe — Brett Hanfling (@Brett_Hanfling) November 25, 2022

Alas, officials saw it as Henry losing control and took the touchdown off the board. It cost the Patriots four points, and New England had to settle for a 26-23 lead after Nick Folk kicked a 25-yard field goal.

Bill Belichick should have some interesting comments on this one after the game. It certainly seems as though the Patriots were robbed of a touchdown.