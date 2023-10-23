Hundreds call for ceasefire in pro-Palestinian rally in Boston

BOSTON - Hundreds of demonstrators protested in Boston Sunday, calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas as a family from Medway stuck in Gaza pleads for help to get home.

Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing hundreds, including women and children. Israel responded swiftly with airstrikes and a complete military closure of the Gaza Strip. The violence casted a wide net, prompting Sunday's protest in Boston.

"I came to this city here, the city I love, 43 years ago," said Salman Hassan, who was born in Palestinian territory. He said he still has family there and has been unable to talk to them. "What's being done there is a sad thing."

Hassan joined the crowd that walked from Copley Square to the Israeli Consulate, causing traffic backups, roadblocks and triggering a large police presence.

While the protests continued in Boston, a family from Medway is hoping to get home soon.

"There is absolutely no signs of Americans leaving," said Abood Okal in a voicemail sent to WBZ TV. He and his wife and young son were visiting family in Gaza when Hamas attacked Israel. They've been stuck there ever since, despite the promise of safe passage for American citizens through Egypt.

Okal said aid has been sent to the stranded families but supplies are still running low and he's begging the State Department for help to get out.

"With all its mighty power and influence, they seem to fail to be able to simply coordinate with the Egyptian side to allow Americans out," said Okal in the voicemail.