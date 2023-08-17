Humpback whales seen 'bubble feeding' off Martha's Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD - The New England Aquarium captured a majestic sight off Martha's Vineyard this week.

The aquarium's aerial survey team on Monday spotted four humpback whales "bubble feeding" south of the island.

Bubble feeding is when whales dive deep below schools of fish and blow bubbles to force their prey close to the surface.

One of the whales pictured is known as Salt, because her dorsal fin is speckled white. Salt was first spotted in Massachusetts in the mid 1970s and has given birth to 16 calves.

This past Monday, our aerial survey team spotted Salt, one of the most recognizable humpback whales in New England... Posted by New England Aquarium on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

"It was a rare treat for our survey team to see this iconic female humpback!" the aquarium said.