Humpback whale mom named Pinball freed from fishing gear off Cape Ann

CAPE ANN - A humpback whale mother is doing much better after rescuers freed her from fishing gear off Cape Ann.

The Center for Coastal Studies said boaters first saw the entangled whale named Pinball showing "clear signs of distress" on Saturday morning as she swam with her 8-month-old calf. Researchers, the Coast Guard and a commercial fishing crew helped keep an eye on the pair for hours as they headed south.

The Center's Marine Animal Entanglement Response team worked out a plan to try and disentangle the whale.

"Using large floats and the drag from its small inflatable boat, the MAER team eventually removed all of the entangling gear that was lodged in her mouth," the Center said in a statement. "The team stayed with Pinball until she rejoined her calf."

A humpback whale freed from fishing gear off Cape Ann. Center for Coastal Studies, under NOAA NMFS permit #24359

New England Aquarium scientist Amy Warren told WBZ-TV earlier this year that Pinball is one of her favorite humpback whales.

"She's had like eight calves now, I've lost track," Warren said. "She's a really good mom she shows up here in New England every single year, there was never a summer on a whale watch boat I didn't see her."