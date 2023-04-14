Hummingbirds return to New England for spring

MiBOSTON — Hummingbirds are making their way back to New England for the spring season!

According to Hummingbird Central's spring migration tracker, Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds are popping up across New England as they return north for the warmer months.

Hummingbirds are back in New England pic.twitter.com/9xPJoPxsnI — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) April 14, 2023

So far, Hummingbirds have been spotted in Worcester, Oxford, Rochester, Dennis, and Yarmouth Port here in Massachusetts.

Migration for the birds begins in late January, but the birds typically head for the north when spring begins. The first birds to arrive for the breeding season are usually males.