Hummingbirds return to New England for spring

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MiBOSTON — Hummingbirds are making their way back to New England for the spring season!

According to Hummingbird Central's spring migration tracker, Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds are popping up across New England as they return north for the warmer months. 

So far, Hummingbirds have been spotted in Worcester, Oxford, Rochester, Dennis, and Yarmouth Port here in Massachusetts.

Migration for the birds begins in late January, but the birds typically head for the north when spring begins. The first birds to arrive for the breeding season are usually males. 

WBZ-News Staff
First published on April 14, 2023 / 1:08 PM

