Human remains found in Easton identified as man missing since 2021

EASTON - Skeletal remains found in Easton earlier in May have been identified as 25-year-old man who has been missing since 2021.

In September 2021, Matthew Yeomans, of Summer Street, Easton, was reported missing. Recently, a homeowner who lived a few houses away from Yeomans found a human skull in a brook behind his home. Police called to the scene found additional human remains. Investigators were able to match Yeomans's dental records to the skull.

In 2021, Yeomans's grandfather reported him missing after not seeing him for two days. Yeomans had a medical condition and struggled with a mental health issue at the time of his disappearance. When Yeomans was reported missing, police found his wallet and identification in his home and searched the neighborhood around his residence, but did not find him.

The cause of Yeomans's death have not been released.