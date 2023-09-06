Human remains found on Connecticut River island belong to Greenfield man Brian Cornwell
GREENFIELD - Greenfield police say human remains found by campers belonged to a missing man.
On August 23, a group of children in a summer program found the bones while exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague off the Connecticut River.
The medical examiner identified the remains as those of 57-year-old Brian Cornwell, who was reported missing in December 2020. The cause of death is still under investigation.
