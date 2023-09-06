Watch CBS News
Local News

Human remains found on Connecticut River island belong to Greenfield man Brian Cornwell

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Human remains found on Connecticut River island belong to Greenfield man Brian Cornwell
Human remains found on Connecticut River island belong to Greenfield man Brian Cornwell 00:29

GREENFIELD - Greenfield police say human remains found by campers belonged to a missing man.

On August 23, a group of children in a summer program found the bones while exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague off the Connecticut River.

The medical examiner identified the remains as those of 57-year-old Brian Cornwell, who was reported missing in December 2020. The cause of death is still under investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 8:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.