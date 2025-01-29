Paraprofessional accused of "inappropriate relationships" with students at Massachusetts school

HULL - A paraprofessional is on leave after allegations of "inappropriate relationships" with Hull High School students came to light Wednesday morning.

Students enrolled at Hull High School

In a joint statement the Hull Public School Department and the South Shore Educational Collaborative said:

"Earlier today, allegations were brought to the attention of the South Shore Educational Collaborative (SSEC) concerning a paraprofessional employed full-time in a Collaborative program housed at Hull High School. The allegations involve inappropriate relationships between the paraprofessional and students enrolled in Hull High School."

It is unclear the ages of the students or how many were potentially impacted.

According to its website, the SSEC is a 501(c)(3) that helps students and adults, "diagnosed with a wide range of intellectual, educational, emotional, social, physical and/or medical challenges."

The Collaborative's website stated it partners with schools throughout the area and employees roughly 275 specialized professionals.

"I can't believe it you know we have lived here for five years, and I have never heard of anything but positive things from the high school," said Dave Mihal. "I am surprised there wasn't someone else around them at the time. You figure they usually have two or three instructors around."

Police, DCF investigating

The Hull Police Department told WBZ-TV they are investigating this independently. The state's Department of Children and Families is too.

"We have launched an investigation into the allegations and are working closely with SSEC and Hull Public Schools administrators," Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time."

The paraprofessional is on leave pending those investigations.