'Huffing' may have led to Sturbridge car explosion, fire chief says

STURBRIDGE - A car explosion in Sturbridge on Saturday that damaged other nearby vehicles may have been caused by "huffing," the fire chief says.

"Huffing" refers to inhaling fumes from household substances in order to get high, fire chief John Grasso said, citing American Addition Centers.

In this case, firefighters responded to a report of a car explosion at 110 Charlton Road near Walmart just before 4 p.m. At the scene, they found a car with all its glass blown out, and doors that had been displaced but still attached. A woman was treated for minor injuries but refused hospitalization.

It's believed the explosion was sparked by lighting a cigarette.

"The investigation remains ongoing, but it is suspected the female may have been in the car with the windows closed, huffing using cans of compressed air and then attempted to light a cigarette," Grasso said. "Often times these fumes are highly flammable. The buildup of these fumes inside the car followed by the attempt to light the cigarette appears to have caused an explosion resulting in the injuries to the female and the damage to the vehicle and surrounding vehicles."

No one else was hurt. Police responded to help owners of the other cars that were damaged.