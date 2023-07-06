Grant DeGiacomo charged with beating his mother to death in Hudson, New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. – A 26-year-old New Hampshire man is accused of beating his mother to death Wednesday night.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Christine DeGiacomo, 57, was found seriously hurt at a home on Shoal Creek Road in Hudson around 9:45 p.m.

She was rushed to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center but did not survive.

Grant DeGiacomo was arrested and charged with second degree murder in his mother's death. Prosecutors said he repeatedly struck his mother, causing her death with "extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Grant DeGiacomo is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at Hillsborough Superior Court, Southern District.