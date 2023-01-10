Hudson, New Hampshire fire lieutenant Todd Berube killed in motorcycle crash

HUDSON, N.H. – A veteran firefighter was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson Fire Lt. Todd Berube died after crashing into the side of a sedan while driving on Route 102.

Berube joined the Hudson Fire Department in 2002 as a full-time firefighter. He also served as a call firefighter for the last three years at the Litchfield Fire Department.

Town officials said Berube, who was promoted to lieutenant in 2017, "was well known for his dedication and pride of the fire service and for his love of his family."