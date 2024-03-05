Massachusetts man accused of cornering girls in church bathroom, charged with kidnapping

Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly cornering girls in Hudson church bathroom

HUDSON – A man with an alleged history of inappropriate behavior at a church in central Massachusetts is now facing kidnapping charges.

Police said 61-year-old Michael Gadomski of Stow cornered two young girls in a bathroom Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Marlboro Street in Hudson.

Gadomski was arrested and charged with kidnapping of a child, assault, and disorderly conduct.

Michael Gadomski. Hudson Police

Gadomski told police he was just playing around with the girls, but police described the behavior as "unwanted."

"Are you afraid of me?"

According to the police report, the sisters said they saw Gadomski coming toward them. Police said the girls ran into the bathroom, and he followed.

The girls said they huddled together in between a wall and the sink. Gadmonski allegedly said "Are you afraid of me" and asked "Are you trying to run away from me?" as he tried to hug them.

One of the sisters ran around Gadomski. The other said he was blocking the doorway, so she elbowed him and ran off.

The girls were not hurt.

Previous incidents at church

In a separate incident at the same church, police said video from February 10 showed Gadomski coming in for a service. According to police, there were "many" pews open where he could sit. Instead, Gadomski sat next to the same girls and stretched his arm around one of them.

On a different day, police said when children moved up to the front of the church for story time, Gadomski also walked up.

"He was advised that this was not appropriate at that time," police wrote.