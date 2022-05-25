How to talk to children about school violence

BOSTON – In the aftermath of a deadly Texas school shooting, many parents are weighing how to approach difficult conversations with their children about the possibility of violence in the classroom.

On Tuesday, at least 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the shooter was killed on the scene by law enforcement officials.

The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) provides resources for parents and teachers on how to broach the topic of school violence with children.

The organization said adults should first reassure children that they are safe.

"Emphasize that schools are very safe. Validate their feelings. Explain that all feelings are okay when a tragedy occurs," NASP said. "Let children talk about their feelings, help put them into perspective, and assist them in expressing these feelings appropriately."

Discussions should also be kept at developmentally appropriate levels. The NASP said conversations with early elementary school children should be brief, while upper elementary and early middle school students will likely ask more questions.

At the high school level, students are more likely to have strong opinions about the causes of violence. Parents should stress to older students they can make a difference by following school safety guidelines and communicating concerns to school administrators.

The NASP recommends parents review safety guidance with children, including procedures at home and school. Children should also be encouraged to identify at least one adult at school and in the community who they can go to if they feel threatened or at risk, the NASP said.

Click here for the NASP's complete guide to talking with children about school violence.