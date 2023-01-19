How to save on your electric bill as prices increase this winter

How to save on your electric bill as prices increase this winter

How to save on your electric bill as prices increase this winter

SAUGUS - Both Eversource and National Grid announced over the summer and fall that this winter, electric prices would increase - citing inflation and the war in Ukraine causing instability in the world energy market.

Now that winter is here, folks in Massachusetts are starting to see those effects. "I thought it was a mistake," said Robert Ferrara of Saugus. "I thought it was crazy."

His bill increased about $70, not too much - unless you realize that his electric usage actually went down while the price went up.

Other customers saw a drastic change. "I opened my email, and I checked what my bill was going to be for the month, and I was shocked to see how much it has gone up," said Cara Frititta in Pepperel.

Her bill for the month of December 2022 was $877 for her rented duplex with electric heat. Last year, her December bill was $397. "It's not like myself or my boyfriend got any type of increase in pay, and with inflation it's just hard to keep up in general, so to have this dumped on you... It's ridiculous," she said.

So, what can you do to lower your bills? The state offers a list of suggestions, including:

Call Mass Save and have your home audited for energy efficiency. The state program offers discounts on insulation and other ways to make your home more energy efficient to lower your monthly bills. The phone number for Mass Save is 1-866-527-SAVE (7283).

Install a programmable thermostat which can help to conserve energy.

Replace lightbulbs with ENERGY STAR certified light bulbs.

Consider solar energy to reduce electricity usage. Solar can be an expensive investment up front, but Joe Curtatone at the Northeast Clean Energy Council says with state rebates and the money you could save monthly for the energy efficient option, it's worth it. "As we move long-term towards a shift towards renewable energy, like wind, solar... We are going to stabilize those costs," he said. "I mean it doesn't cost much of anything for a barrel of sunshine."

Check to see if your city or town is enrolled in a community aggregation program

Call your provider. National Grid tells WBZ 60,000 customers have enrolled in its discount program, "allowing eligible customers to save 25-32% on their utility bills. An additional 12,000 customers have signed up for bill management programs," according to the company.