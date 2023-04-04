How to recycle your old electronic devices for spring cleaning

BOSTON – Chances are you have old electronics lying around your house. If you're looking to do some spring cleaning, there are several options for getting rid of them.

Surveys show that three out of every four people still have old technology that they no longer use.

That can include things like phones, tablets, or headphones. These devices often have lithium batteries, which can be harmful to the environment if they are thrown in the trash.

If you are looking to tidy up, see if your town has an e-waste program that can recycle batteries, chargers and cables.

You can also bring your gadgets to stores like Best Buy or try to sell them online.

Some website like Decluttr, It's Worth More and BuyBackWorld will pay you to turn them in.