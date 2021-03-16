How to play CBS Boston's men's basketball Bracket Challenge

Breaking down the brackets for March Madness Breaking down the brackets for March Madness 01:51

It's that time of year - time time to start brushing up on your college basketball knowledge so you can be ready to build your bracket. As you put together your list of top teams, favorites and potential bracket busters, why not put all that knowledge to the test with our national CBS Bracket Challenge game?

There is a $1,000 grand prize at stake.

You can register for this year's bracket challenge by visiting this link. The brackets will open on Sunday night, March 16 after the 6 p.m. Selection Show on CBS. Be sure to make your picks before the first full round of the tournament (Round of 64) tips off on Thursday, March 20.

When is the 2025 college basketball tournament?

This year's men's college basketball tournament starts on March 18 with the 'First Four' play-in games. That will trim the field of 68 teams to 64.

First Four: March 18-19

First Round: March 20-21

Second Round: March 22-23

Sweet Sixteen: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5

Championship Game: April 7

Where is the 2025 college basketball tournament?

Host cities for this year's men's basketball tournament include Dayton, Ohio; Providence, Rhode Island; Lexington, Kentucky; Seattle, Washington; Wichita, Kansas; Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Raleigh, North Carolina; Newark, New Jersey; San Francisco, California; Atlanta, Georgia; and Indianapolis, Indiana. The Final Four and championship games will be played in San Antonio, Texas.