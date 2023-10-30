Watch CBS News
How to make sure your kids stay safe on Halloween

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Want to make sure your kids are safe on Halloween? 

Here are some tips from the National Safety Council

First, young children should be accompanied by an adult. Plan your route ahead of time, sticking to well-lit roads. 

Remind your children never to enter someone's home to get candy. 

Choose costumes that are fire-resistant and not too long, so your child doesn't trip.  

Avoid masks which can make it hard for kids to see obstacles like trees, other people, and cars.  

Speaking of which, children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. So that cars can see you, use flashlights, reflective tape, or glow sticks.  

And to drivers, please use extra caution knowing that there will be lots of kids running around in the dark Tuesday night.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 5:37 PM

