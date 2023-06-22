Unexpected medical bills piling up? Here's what you can do

BOSTON – Right now at least 23 million people nationwide have medical debt, according to data analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation - Peterson Health System Tracker. Sometimes, the root of that medical debt is unexpected medical bills.

There are ways make dealing with those surprise bills a whole lot easier.

First thing's first. Make sure it's actually a bill.

Usually, the first thing you get in the mail is called an "EOB" or an Explanation of Benefits.

It can be very jargon-filled, confusing, and can sometimes include those shockingly high prices of the services you received. But those prices are not necessarily how much you're going to pay.

"And a lot of times, that's the explanation of benefits, things haven't been processed. And a lot of times, that's the explanation of benefits, things haven't been processed, they haven't been coded properly," said Kevin Brasler, with Consumers' Checkbook, a non-profit resource for consumers.

The second thing is going to sound counterintuitive. When you get that initial unexpected medical bill —don't pay it.

Why? Because it often takes time for your insurance and providers to work everything out.

"And unfortunately, it does sometimes require a call to the provider, get in touch with the insurance company, and make sure that everything was processed correctly to find out what we really do owe…on our medical bill," Brasler told WBZ.

The other reason Brasler said to wait before paying an unexpected medical bill, is that the provider may have never submitted your claim to your insurance or could have made an incorrect submission altogether.

"And it happens all the time," Brasler said.

Now, if everything checks out and you still owe a lot of money, don't be afraid to negotiate. Ask if you can pay a lower price or for a payment plan.

"We actually found [that] a lot of hospitals and providers, even if your income is into the low, six figures, still have programs in place to help people afford to pay their bills," said Brasler.

There's also something called The No Surprises Act.

It's a Federal Act that protects you from an unexpected medical bill from an out-of-network provider, if you were treated at a hospital ER that in your insurance plan's network.

For more information, visit the Fair Health Consumer website or click here to learn more about the No Surprises Act from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.