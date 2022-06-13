How to choose best moisturizer for treating eczema in children

BOSTON – Millions of children have eczema and one of the mainstays of treatment is moisturizers, but which type is best?

Eczema or atopic dermatitis is a chronic condition characterized by itchy, scaly patches on the skin. It affects up to 20% of children.

Parents are often advised to keep their child's skin well moisturized to prevent flares, but families often want to know what product is best. So, researchers in the UK asked the caregivers of 550 children 12 and under with eczema to apply one of four types of moisturizers - creams, lotions, ointments, or gels.

They found that none of them appeared any more effective than the others.

That said, some providers think, for example, ointments work better on the hands and feet while creams or lotions might work better on the face.

But in the end, most experts agree the best product is whichever one the child prefers and is more likely to use.