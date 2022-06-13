Watch CBS News
Local News

How to choose best moisturizer for treating eczema in children

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

How to choose best moisturizer for treating eczema in children
How to choose best moisturizer for treating eczema in children 01:06

BOSTON – Millions of children have eczema and one of the mainstays of treatment is moisturizers, but which type is best?

Eczema or atopic dermatitis is a chronic condition characterized by itchy, scaly patches on the skin. It affects up to 20% of children.

Parents are often advised to keep their child's skin well moisturized to prevent flares, but families often want to know what product is best. So, researchers in the UK asked the caregivers of 550 children 12 and under with eczema to apply one of four types of moisturizers - creams, lotions, ointments, or gels.

They found that none of them appeared any more effective than the others.

That said, some providers think, for example, ointments work better on the hands and feet while creams or lotions might work better on the face.

But in the end, most experts agree the best product is whichever one the child prefers and is more likely to use.

Mallika Marshall, MD

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a Host and Contributing Editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.