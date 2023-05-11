Watch CBS News
Health

How parents can help children cope with anxiety

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

How parents can help children cope with anxiety
How parents can help children cope with anxiety 01:32

BOSTON - Many of our kids are stressed these days, but sometimes parents can make an anxious child feel even more anxious. Dr. Mallika Marshall has tips on what parents can do to make kids feel better and not worse.

Your approach will depend somewhat on the age of your child. But the first thing you want to do is identify what triggers your child's anxiety. Is it getting shots, taking tests, or speaking in public? In most cases, your child can't or shouldn't avoid the triggers, like going to the doctor or taking a test, but knowing what worries them can help you address their fears.

Listen carefully to your child and empathize, telling them that you understand how they feel, that it's normal, and that they're not alone. And reassure them that their anxiety will lessen over time. If your child keeps wondering "What happens if" - What if I fail my test? What if the other kids laugh at me? What happens if you leave but I need to talk to you? Discuss a contingency plan. The teacher or coach will call me. You can take a break and get a sip of water. And teach your children relaxation techniques like deep breathing or mindfulness exercises.

I also like the idea of having your kids write down their fears and put them in a "worry jar" which allows your children to park or contain their fears so they can emotionally move on. Most importantly, what you don't want to do is tell them what they're feeling is wrong or irrational, or silly. And you don't want to tell them "Just get over it" or "Man up."  If your child is suffering from chronic or debilitating anxiety, speak to your pediatrician for more advice and a mental health referral. 

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 5:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.