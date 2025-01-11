How much snow fell in Massachusetts? Here are the totals for January 11

BOSTON - Parts of Massachusetts saw a coating of snow on Saturday that was above the expected flurries in some areas. Several cities reported well over an inch of snow.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Fitchburg 4.0

Methuen 3.5

Andover 3.5

Sterling 3.5

Topsfield 3.5

Gardner 3.5

Saugus 3.3

Swampscott 3.2

Grafton 3.1

Haverhill 3.0

Groton 3.0

Wakefield 3.0

Peabody 3.0

Westboro 2.6

Gloucester 2.5

Cambridge 2.4

Billerica 2.4

Worcester 2.1

Shrewsbury 2.0

Milford 2.0

Brockton 1.8

Walpole 1.3

Needham 1.3

North Attleboro .05

How much snow did Boston and Worcester get?

The storm brought in an additional 1.8 inches of snow at Boston's Logan Airport, bringing the season total to 7.5 inches. That's still only half of the average snowfall for the season, which begins July 1.

Before today, we only had trace amounts of snow reported at Logan. Saturday's snow accounts for everything measurable so far in January for Boston.

Worcester added 2.1 inches of snow on Saturday. This brings the season total to 12.4 inches.