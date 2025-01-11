Watch CBS News
How much snow fell in Massachusetts? Here are the totals for January 11

By Riley Rourke, Alyssa Andrews

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Parts of Massachusetts saw a coating of snow on Saturday that was above the expected flurries in some areas. Several cities reported well over an inch of snow.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.    

Fitchburg 4.0

Methuen 3.5  

Andover 3.5

Sterling 3.5  

Topsfield 3.5

Gardner 3.5  

Saugus 3.3  

Swampscott 3.2

Grafton 3.1  

Haverhill 3.0

Groton 3.0

Wakefield 3.0

Peabody 3.0

Westboro 2.6  

Gloucester 2.5

Cambridge 2.4

Billerica 2.4

Worcester 2.1

Shrewsbury 2.0

Milford 2.0

Brockton 1.8

Walpole 1.3

Needham 1.3

North Attleboro .05

How much snow did Boston and Worcester get?

The storm brought in an additional 1.8 inches of snow at Boston's Logan Airport, bringing the season total to 7.5 inches. That's still only half of the average snowfall for the season, which begins July 1. 

image-12.png
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Before today, we only had trace amounts of snow reported at Logan. Saturday's snow accounts for everything measurable so far in January for Boston.

image-14.png
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Worcester added 2.1 inches of snow on Saturday. This brings the season total to 12.4 inches.  

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

