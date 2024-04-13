Watch CBS News
How big is the Masters purse, and how much prize money does the winner get?

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Jim Nantz previews The Masters
A low score at the Masters at Augusta means a high payout for professional golfers.

Last year, tournament winner John Rahm took home a $3.2 million payout in prize money, a nice chunk of the tournament's total $18 million purse. 

The remainder of the purse was split among 50 golfers, with the tournament's two runners-up taking home $1.6 mililon each in prize money. Only three golfers earned seven figures, based on how they placed. 

In 2022, the tournament's purse totaled $15 million, with winner Scottie Scheffler taking home $2.7 million. 

The purse for the 2024 competition at Augusta will be announced Saturday, according to tournament representatives. Following tradition, it is announced during, as opposed to in advance of the tournament. 

In 2023, the breakdown was as follows. Notably, amateurs do not earn money to compete. 

  • Purse: $18 million
  • Winner: $3.24 million
  • Second Place (two players tied): $1.58 million
  • Fourth Place (three players tied): $744,000
  • Seventh Place (two players tied): $580,500
  • Ninth Place: $522,000
  • Tenth place: $432,000

    • The first year the masters was played, in 1934, the purse was $5,000 and the winner took home $1,500. 

