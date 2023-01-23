House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's daughter arrested at protest in Boston

BOSTON -- The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark was arrested in Boston Saturday night.

"Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process," the Massachusetts Congresswoman said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, the arrest happened at a protest near the Parkman Bandstand Monument on Boston Common.

Boston Police said at least two people were arrested there. When officers arrived, a person was spraypainting the Bandstand with "NO COP CITY" and "ACAB."

Clark's daughter was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging.

During the arrest, "a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill," police said. Then "an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth."

Andrea Colletti, 27, of Brighton, was also arrested and charged with damage of property by graffiti/tagging, destruction or injury of personal property, and resisting arrest.