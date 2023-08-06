Watch CBS News
Local News

House on Schiller Road in Dedham goes up in flames overnight

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

House in Dedham goes up in flames overnight
House in Dedham goes up in flames overnight 00:15

DEDHAM - A fire tore through a home in Dedham early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Schiller Road. Photos from the scene show lots of bright orange flames engulfing the house and thick smoke filling the air. The home's exterior was left charred once the flames were put out.

dedham-house-fire-credit-dedham-firefighters-local-1735-4.jpg
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a home on Schiller Road in Dedham on August 6, 2023. Dedham Firefighters Local 1735

No one was hurt in the fire. A cause is now under investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 5:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.