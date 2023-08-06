House on Schiller Road in Dedham goes up in flames overnight

House in Dedham goes up in flames overnight

House in Dedham goes up in flames overnight

House in Dedham goes up in flames overnight

DEDHAM - A fire tore through a home in Dedham early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Schiller Road. Photos from the scene show lots of bright orange flames engulfing the house and thick smoke filling the air. The home's exterior was left charred once the flames were put out.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a home on Schiller Road in Dedham on August 6, 2023. Dedham Firefighters Local 1735

No one was hurt in the fire. A cause is now under investigation.