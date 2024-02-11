Watch CBS News
First responders help elderly horse back on her feet at Massachusetts barn

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WHITMAN - The fire department in Whitman came to the rescue of a horse Sunday morning  after the animal was unable to get back on her feet.

It happened at a barn on Winter Street at 11:19 a.m. Firefighters said the elderly female horse, who weighs 1,000 pounds, could not stand up on her own. It's unclear how the horse ended up on the ground.

whitman-horse-rescue.jpg
Horse rescued by first responders at barn in Whitman on February 11, 2024. Whitman Fire Department

Firefighters and the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team used a harness and front-end loader to lift the horse back up. A veterinarian examined the horse and she's expected to be OK.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 4:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

