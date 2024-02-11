First responders help elderly horse back on her feet at Massachusetts barn

WHITMAN - The fire department in Whitman came to the rescue of a horse Sunday morning after the animal was unable to get back on her feet.

It happened at a barn on Winter Street at 11:19 a.m. Firefighters said the elderly female horse, who weighs 1,000 pounds, could not stand up on her own. It's unclear how the horse ended up on the ground.

Horse rescued by first responders at barn in Whitman on February 11, 2024. Whitman Fire Department

Firefighters and the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team used a harness and front-end loader to lift the horse back up. A veterinarian examined the horse and she's expected to be OK.