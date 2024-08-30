Weekend To Do List: Hopkinton, N.H. State Fair, plus sunflower and tomato festivals

BOSTON - As summer starts to wind down in New England, there's a state fair, plus festivals devoted to sunflowers and tomatoes happening this weekend!

Sunflower Festival at Felix's Family Farm

Felix's Family Farm in Ipswich has all the fun this weekend with their Sunflower Festival Saturday and Sunday. With music, a sunflower maze, face painting, food trucks, animals and more, there's something for everyone. Don't miss starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning through 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Felix's Family Farm, 20 Lowes Lane, Ipswich

Cost: $12 for people over 18, $5 for children ages 4-17, children 3 and under free

Click here for more information

Hopkinton State Fair

Head to New Hampshire for the 107th annual Hopkinton State Fair. The Labor Day Weekend tradition includes agricultural exhibits, live music, special grandstand shows and family fun, including performances from the world famous Disc Dogs. You can also catch a monster truck show Saturday and the fair's demolition derby Sunday and Monday.

When: Thursday Aug. 29 to Monday, Sept. 2. Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 392 Kearsarge Ave., Contoocook, New Hampshire

Cost: Visit the website for all ticket packages

Click here for more information and to buy tickets

Tomato Festival at Wilson's Farm

It's Wilson Farm's annual Tomato Festival in Lexington this weekend. Open to all tomato lovers Saturday and Sunday, visitors can try the farm's fresh tomatoes and taste other yummy treats while playing tomato trivia and enjoying entertainment like the Mr. Balloon Wizard. Stop by both days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wilson Farm, 10 Pleasant St., Lexington

Cost: Free

Click here for more information