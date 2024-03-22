Looking for an LGBTQ+ book club? There's one coming to Hopkinton, Massachusetts

Massachusetts library creates new book club for LGBTQ+ in community

HOPKINTON - The library in Hopkinton, Massachusetts is hoping to serve more of the community with a new LGBTQ+ focused book club.

"The purpose of a library is to present information and recreational reading and programming opportunities for everyone in their community," Library Director Nanci Hill told WBZ-TV. "We've been doing a lot this past year, two years to address diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging."

Over the Rainbow LGBTQ+ book club

On March 26, they're launching the Over the Rainbow book club.

"So I put together a list of titles for the first year. Books that were popular and were well reviewed by the professional journals," Hill told WBZ.

It's the first of its kind for Hopkinton, but it's not the first time Hill has done this.

"Here in this situation. I knew I could hit the ground and run with it. I didn't feel like I needed to get the buy-in because I already had buy-in," Hill explained.

LGBTQ+ book club meeting in person

The book club will meet in person instead of virtually.

"I also think that you get an intimacy in an in-person book group that you don't get in a virtual book group," Hill said.

Their first book is White Houses by Amy Bloom.

"Which is a fictionalized account of the relationship between Eleanor Roosevelt and Lorena Hickok. I really enjoyed reading it. I'm hoping other folks will as well," Hill said.

The Over the Rainbow book club is for readers age 18 and older.