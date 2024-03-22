Watch CBS News
Local

Looking for an LGBTQ+ book club? There's one coming to Hopkinton, Massachusetts

By Levan Reid

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts library creates new book club for LGBTQ+ in community
Massachusetts library creates new book club for LGBTQ+ in community 01:52

HOPKINTON - The library in Hopkinton, Massachusetts is hoping to serve more of the community with a new LGBTQ+ focused book club. 

"The purpose of a library is to present information and recreational reading and programming opportunities for everyone in their community," Library Director Nanci Hill told WBZ-TV. "We've been doing a lot this past year, two years to address diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging."

Over the Rainbow LGBTQ+ book club

On March 26, they're launching the Over the Rainbow book club.

"So I put together a list of titles for the first year. Books that were popular and were well reviewed by the professional journals," Hill told WBZ.

It's the first of its kind for Hopkinton, but it's not the first time Hill has done this.

"Here in this situation. I knew I could hit the ground and run with it. I didn't feel like I needed to get the buy-in because I already had buy-in," Hill explained.

LGBTQ+ book club meeting in person

The book club will meet in person instead of virtually.

"I also think that you get an intimacy in an in-person book group that you don't get in a virtual book group," Hill said.

Their first book is White Houses by Amy Bloom.

"Which is a fictionalized account of the relationship between Eleanor Roosevelt and Lorena Hickok. I really enjoyed reading it. I'm hoping other folks will as well," Hill said.

The Over the Rainbow book club is for readers age 18 and older.

Levan Reid
reid628.jpg

Levan Reid is a reporter for WBZ This Morning. He is also a veteran sports reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 11:18 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.