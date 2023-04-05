Watch CBS News
Hopkinton Police take toy gun that 'resembles a real weapon' from students on school bus

HOPKINTON - A toy gun that "resembles a real weapon" was found on a school bus in Hopkinton Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. as the bus driver was taking students to the middle and high schools, Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh said in a letter to parents.

The driver noticed that a student brought "a toy gun that resembles a real weapon onto the bus," Cavanaugh said.

The driver asked the students to hand over the gun and they did. Police were then called in.

The students involved were patted down by officers and had their bags searched. Police took the toy gun.

"The High School and Middle School Administration are collaborating on an investigation into this morning's events," Cavanaugh said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

