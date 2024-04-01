Sikh students allowed to carry kirpans, small dull blades, in Massachusetts school district

Hopkinton schools to allow students initiated in Sikh faith to carry kirpans

HOPKINTON - The Hopkinton school district may be the first in Massachusetts to allow students initiated in Sikh faith to carry kirpans, a small, dull blade worn as part of their religious identity.

A new weapons policy was adopted in Hopkinton schools last month.

Sikh students and their families will sign an agreement with the school district requiring the blades to be no more than three inches long. Students must meet other criteria in order to carry kirpans.

The district said students must have a "deeply held religious belief" and have been through the Amrit Pahul ceremony.

Participating students must have a "record of appropriate school behavior," and the kirpan will remain sheathed and secured during school.

"At no time will the Kirpan be drawn while the student is in school, at a school-related event, or in school transport," the policy reads.

The district and any participating family will meet annually to ensure the policy is being followed.